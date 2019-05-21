Mozambique: 37 Police Expelled in First Quarter

Maputo — Chimoio (Mozambique), 21 May (AIM) - The Mozambican police force expelled 37 of its members for a variety of offences in the first three months of this year, according to the General Commander of the Police, Bernadino Rafael.

Speaking at a ceremony in the central city of Chimoio, at which 311 police officers were awarded ranks, Rafael said that among the offences leading to expulsion were corruption, consumption of alcohol while on duty, and connection with criminal gangs.

Rafael revealed that "in 2018, we expelled 218 agents from the police for practices damaging to the police. In 2017, 137 police agents ceased to belong to the force. This shows that we are working to purify our ranks".

He urged the newly promoted members of the police to show hard work, dedication and loyalty to the cause of serving the people and protecting property throughout the country.

"The fight against crime demands from members of the police force selfless dedication and adaptation to new methods of crime prevention, which involves the participation of the public in this mission", said Rafael.

The commander declared that corruption is a problem to be fought against at all levels. No corrupt person can remain in the police force and provide services to the state, he said, and any policeman proved to have behaved in a corrupt way should suffer exemplary punishment.

"As the police, we cannot allow this to happen inside the force", stressed Rafael. "United, we must purge our ranks, so that we have a police force that truly represents the state, and not bandits who pass themselves off as police officers".

The policemen who received new ranks on Monday were filling places left vacant by officers who have retired or who, for any other reason, are no longer in the force.

Rafael drew attention to the special responsibilities of the police during the elections scheduled for 15 October.

"The police are called upon to guarantee greater security during all stages of the process", he said. "Don't opt for violence, but go for prevention, collaborating with the public, so that the elections are a truly festive moment, and are not methods to undo the order and tranquillity in the country".