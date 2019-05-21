Kenya: Fake Gold Suspect in More Problems As Bank Sues Over Sh12m Loan Dispute

Zaheer Jhanda, one of the men at the centre of Kenya's fake gold scam, is embroiled in a Sh12 million car loan dispute with a local lender.

KCB bank accuses the politician of defaulting on the car loan he took five years ago.

In suit papers, the bank claims Mr Jhanda took the money to buy a new Mitsubishi Fuso Tipper Truck from Simba Corporation Limited for Sh8,917,650.

The asset finance loan was issued on November 18, 2014.

The credit was secured by the logbook of the motor vehicle, registration number KCB 745F, which was to be registered in the joint name of the bank and Mr Jhanda together with his personal guarantor for Sh6.5 million.

At the time of taking the loan Mr Sameer Merllah Jhanda was his guarantor and has also been sued by KCB over the loan dispute.

It is not clear whether Sameer is related to Mr Jhanda.

LAPSED IN ARREARS

According to the bank, the loan was disbursed but was only serviced for six months until June 2015 when it lapsed into arrears.

The turn of events saw the vehicle repossessed and sold at a public auction by Leakey Auctioneers on April 26, 2016 for Sh5.18 million yet its market value at the time was Sh6.87 million.

But the bank alleges that despite the motor vehicle sale, there was still an outstanding loan balance of Sh12,103,943.50 as at November 2016 which continues to accrue interest.

"In spite of demands having been made and notice of intention to sue have been given, Mr Jhanda and his personal guarantor, despite admitting being in debt, have refused, failed or neglected to pay the aforesaid sum or any part thereof," said the bank' lawyers from Walker Kontos law firm.

Even though the duo are identified as persons working in Nairobi, the bank has told court that their physical addresses are unknown.

KCB took the matter to court on December 21, 2018.