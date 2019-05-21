Uganda: Makerere Law Student Goes Missing

Mr Joshua William Mukisa, a third-year Law student and a former guild presidential aspirant at Makerere University has been reported missing.

Mukisa's roommate in Lumumba Hall, Mr Tadeo Nyakoojo said he last saw him last Friday. He says when he returned from the library that evening, he thought Mukisa had also gone to read.

"I returned from reading, I kept my books and I went for supper in Kikoni. On my way, just at the hall entrance, I met him and I told him where I had put the key and proceeded for supper. That was the last time I saw him," he said.

He adds that; "When I returned, he was nowhere but his phone was on the table ringing. There were two contacts that were calling saved as Namuddu Milly and Emma. But I kept on muting the phone because I don't usually pick people's calls, of course, I thought he would return."

Throughout the night, Nyakoojo says Mukisa was still nowhere to be seen but his phone kept on ringing. "That is when I informed the chairman and Luboobi (his friend) before we started looking for him. We thought he had gone home and the fact that I was also busy with exams, I didn't bother much. But he had left with his other small phone," he adds.

Elvis Omoit, the Lumumba Hall Chairperson said he also last saw Mukisa on Friday but learnt that he was missing on Saturday.

He says they had initially thought Mukisa had gone home but they became concerned when they found he had left his phone behind in his room.

Mukisa's father, Mr George Muzaale who was at Makerere University on Tuesday said he is worried about his son.

"We last saw Mukisa during Easter break. But he looked unsettled. As parents, we asked him what was troubling him but he did not say anything. I asked whether he had debts because you know those are the ones that can destabilise a student but he said he hadn't any," Mr Muzaale said.

Two of his frends, Adit Mark Raymond and Mark Kawooya, said Mukisa had on Friday at about 4pm told them that he was receiving threats from some people.

He allegedly told the duo that there was a person who had been trailing him for some time.

"He called me and Spector on Friday to his room. When we reached, he told us he was receiving unknown calls from people who were threatening him. This was before he posted on his Facebook denouncing People Power [a political pressure movement championed by Kydondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine]," Mr Kawooya said.

Mr Muzaale said they saw a Facebook post, which has since been pulled down and got concerned.

Zuran David Livingstone, another friend to Mukisa said he suspects their friend could be kidnapped by some people whose interests are not yet known.

"Because there is no reason as to why he shouldn't be around especially for the paper if at all he is in control of his faculties," Zuran said.