21 May 2019

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: EU Opens New Mission in Nairobi, Second Largest Globally

By Jeremiah Wakaya

Nairobi — The European Union Mission in Nairobi has unveiled a new embassy making Kenya the seat of its second largest foreign mission in the world.

EU High Representative Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini, who met Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma after unveiling the embassy, said the move was an acknowledgement of Kenya's vital role as a regional hub.

"We see Kenya as not only a gateway to the region and to Africa but also as an important hub. I was pleased to inaugurate our new EU embassy here in Nairobi; it is the second largest in the world and this is not by coincidence," she said.

"Our investments both economically, and politically, in terms of security cooperation is key for the European Union and we value Kenya's partnership enormously," Mogherini added.

The two diplomats discussed cooperation in the areas of regional security, trade, and the blue economy.

