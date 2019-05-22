Kenya Wants UN to List Al-Shabaab as Terrorist Group

Nairobi — Kenya has is seeking the European Union's support to have Al Shabaab listed as a terrorist organization under the United Nations Resolution 1267 of 1999.

The appeal was made Tuesday by Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma during talks with EU High Representative Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini, in Nairobi.

Briefing the press following the discussions, Juma also announced that Kenya had formally asked for the EU support for its bid for a non-permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council for the 2021/22 term.

Juma's call for the listing of the Somali-based militant group under Resolution 1267 follows the abduction of two Cuban doctors attached to the Mandera County Hospital on April 12 by Al Shabaab militants, a move the foreign ministry termed as a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.