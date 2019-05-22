Nigeria: World Bank Director for Health Praises Jonathan for Stopping Ebola, Polio

World Bank's new global director for health, nutrition and population, Dr. Ali Muhammad Pate has commended former President Dr Goodluck Jonathan for his administration's landmark achievements in the health sector, stressing that future generations would honour the former President for his good works.

In a tweet last weekend, Pate poured encomiums on the former President's over his successful primary and secondary health schemes, noting that Jonathan stopped the spread of ebola and eliminated polio in the country.

Dr. Pate stated this in response to Jonathan's earlier tweet congratulating him for his appointment as the global director for health, nutrition and population at the World Bank.

Commending the former President, Pate wrote: "Thanks very much Sir @GEJonathan for the immense honor of serving on your team 2011/13. Your leadership delivered largely polio-free Nigeria, halted Ebola, new vaccines, MSS (midwife services scheme), SOML (Saving one million lives), introduced RBF/NSHIP (Nigeria State Health Investment Programme) and many great things in the health sector. Future generations will honor you."

In an earlier congratulatory message to Dr. Pate, the former President had said: "I congratulate Dr. Muhammad Ali Pate, my former Minister of State for health over his appointment by World Bank as Global Director for health, nutrition, and population.

Since he left the country in 2013 to take up an international appointment, Dr. Pate has continued to soar like an eagle on the global stage. He exhibited prodigious capacity and professionalism as a member of my cabinet. I have no doubt that he will do very well in his new position."