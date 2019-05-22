Malawi: MEC Warns On Violence As MCP Expresses Confidence in Commission's Security, Integrity

Photo: Roy Nkosi/ Mana

Voting in progress at Goliati in Thyolo where President Peter Mutharika will cast his vote.

Pollster Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has warned that those contemplating on engaging post elections violence should desist from doing so saying security detail from both the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) and Malawi Police Service (MPS) will be untiringly alert.

MEC chairperson, Dr Jane Ansah, said during a media update at 3:00 am on Wednesday that it was imperative to maintain "peace and order."

"Those contemplating to cause violence will face the law as police and soldiers are on higher alert," said Ansah.

She added: "Vote counting in some centers has finished and unofficial results from some districts have started being transferred to the national tally centre. But we must be calm and maintain order."

And, in a statement on Wednesday Malawi Congress Party (MCP) called on election monitors to remain vigilant during the counting of the votes at their designated stations.

"We further appeal to all monitors to maintain their designated positions until they have duly appended their signatures to the result sheet and observed the transfers of the signed result sheets to the next stage of MEC's process. We wish to express our confidence in the security and integrity of MEC's process," reads a statement released by publicist, Reverend Maurice Munthali.

The statement further described as a "desperate act of sabotage" on the cutting of fiber cables that disrupted the broadcasting of unofficial results by some private media houses.

But MCP said the "vandalism" will not have "any effect on the outcome" of the election.

"This is because it is our understanding that as long as the counting process is well monitored and the result tally sheets are well secured, the will of Malawians will prevail in the end," reads the statement.