Kenya: Malkia Strikers in Trouble Over Unpaid Hotels Bills in Kampala

Kenya's national women volleyball team is the latest side to encounter financial challenges while on international duty.

Malkia Strikers, who are competing at the African Games qualifiers in Kampala, Uganda now risk being held hostage over unpaid hotel bills amounting to Sh1 million.

Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) first vice-president Charles Nyaberi told Citizen Digital the hotel management has threatened to confiscate passports of the entire team if the bills are not paid on time.

ALLOWANCES

"The ministry only paid for the air tickets and I can confirm no single player or official has received any allowances for this tournament and also for the two weeks we were camping at Kasarani and we hope this will be sorted out," Nyaberi said.

"The ministry officials told us they will meet today (Tuesday) and we're just waiting to see if they will clear the bills because the hotel's management has warned us that they will not allow us to leave without paying the bills in full," he added.

Despite the challenges, Kenya has beaten Rwanda and Ethiopia in the opening matches of this four-nation tournament and is on the brink of qualifying for the African Games set for Rabat, in Morocco, in September.