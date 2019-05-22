Nigeria: Daddy Showkey Calls Out EFCC Over Treatment of Naira Marley

Veteran Nigerian singer, Daddy Showkey in a video post has slammed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for its 'poor treatment' of the embattled singer, Naira Marley who was arraigned in court on an eleven-count charge some few days back.

In his video, Daddy Showkey questioned the EFCC on what it has done with the thieves that have stolen Nigeria's money and the people bombing in the North. He also placed a curse on the EFCC for treating Naira Marley as a 'slave' while urging the government to provide facilities that enable Nigerians to get gainful employment as the masses are suffering.

It would be recalled that Naira Marley was arrested by the anti-graft agency in connection to internet fraud popularly known as yahoo yahoo. Prior to his arrest, Naira Marley vocally supported cybercriminals known as yahoo boys and even asked his fans to pray for them because they make money circulate in the economy.

He also released a song with an accompanying video titled, "Am I A Yahoo Boy" on which he featured fellow artist, Zlatan Ibile. He was arrested in the company of Zlatan Ibile, Rahman Jago and some others but the EFCC has since granted Zlatan Ibile bail while Naira Marley is to be remanded in EFCC's custody until May 30 when a court will sit to hear an application for his bail.