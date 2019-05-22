Malawi: Kamwendo Cleared By SA Club - Set to Rejoin Wanderers

Blantyre — Former Be Forward Wanderers and Flames captain, Joseph Kamwendo has now been cleared by South African National First Division (NFD) side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) FC after terminating his year-long contract.

A clearance paper which Malawi News Agency (Mana) has seen signed by the club's administrator, Langton Kondo reads, "This is to certify that Joseph Kamwendo with passport number MA608814 has been cleared by Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC to play for any club of his choice."

On his part, Kamwendo said he was excited to have been cleared and that he was looking forward to re-join his former club Be Forward Wanderers.

"I am excited to have my papers and l cannot wait to be part of the Wanderers family again. It is always nice to play for a big team like Wanderers, l hope l will write another piece of history before hanging up my boots," he said.

"I want to win more cups with the team because the club has quality players who together we can achieve more," the former captain added.

Be Forward Wanderers Chairperson, Gift Mkandawire said Kamwendo is their son and that Wanderers is his home, where he could play or be given a different role depending on negotiations.

Kamwendo, who previously had stints with Caps United (Zimbabwe), Nordsjaelland (Denmark), Orlando Pirates (South Africa), Club de Maculmana (Mozambique) and TP Mazembe (DRC), signed a one-year deal with the South African second-tier league side after a successful trial in January, 2019.

His departure from TTM followed that of his compatriot, Atusaye Nyondo who quit just weeks after signing for a one-and-a-half year's deal.