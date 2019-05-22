Kenya/Tanzania: Simba to Host Top Spanish Side Sevilla FC for Friendly Match in Dar

Spanish La Liga side Sevilla FC are expected in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday for a three-day tour whose climax will be a highly-billed friendly match against Tanzanian giants Simba.

The Spanish club, which finished sixth on the just concluded La Liga season, confirmed this development on its social media pages and website.

"Seville FC, after ending the La Liga season on Saturday against Athletic Bilbao at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan have one more match before going off on holidays. The team will head off to Tanzania on Tuesday where they will play a friendly in the National Stadium of Dar es Salaam, the country's capital, against the local team, Simba SC," the statement reads in part.

SEVILLA TROPHIES

"The match is part of the La Liga World powered by SportPesa initiative which is a part of the wider La Liga World Challenge project which aims to promote Spanish football throughout the world, spreading the Spanish Brand, bringing La Liga closer to its followers and promoting La Liga clubs outside of Spain," the statement further says.

Founded 1890, Sevilla FC have only won the Spanish league title once (1945-46) but have under their belts 5 Copa del Rey titles and 5 Europa League crowns.

The Joaquín Caparrós coached team boasts international talents such as French forward Ben Yedder, Nolito, Argentine midfielder Ever Banega and former Manchester City attacker Jesus Navas.

Sevilla's visit to East Africa proceeds English Premier League side Everton's tour of Kenya for a clash against Kenyan Premier League side Kariobangi Sharks.