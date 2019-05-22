Malawi: DPP Governor Arrested for 'Bribing' Voters in Karonga - 3 Fake Monitors Arrested in Kasungu

Karonga Nyungwe Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) governor, Kaseka Kumwenda, was Tuesday nabbed by security officers for reportedly "bribing" voters so they could vote for the party's candidates.

The arrested DPP governor Chash which was found with governor for bribing voters

Nyasa Times has learnt that Kumwenda strategically placed himself close to a polling centre at Nyungwe where he distributed K200 and K100 notes to everyone that was passing by.

DPP fielded Khwauli Msiska in the constituency who faces independent candidate Kenneth Ndovi and UTM Party's Luwani Msowoya--daughter to former speaker of the national assembly Richard Msowoya.

A witness told Nyasa Times that Kumwenda was arrested after furious voters at the polling centre sprung at him and wanted to "deal with him."

Both Karonga DC who also doubles as District Elections Supervisory Team chairperson, Emmanuel Bulukutu, and Karonga police Officer-in-Charge Rhoda Manjolo refused to comment on the matter.

Meanwhile, Police in Kasungu have arrested three women for voting without being registered voters.

According to Kasungu Police Spokesperson, Harry Namwaza, the three were arrested at Mwimba Primary School polling station in Kasungu West.

The three women posed as monitors.