Kenya: Police Deny Claims GSU Officers Were 'Protecting' Home of Fake Gold Suspects

The National Police Service (NPS) has denied reports that the General Service Unit (GSU) officers offered armed security to suspects in the fake gold scam.

The denial comes amid reports that the GSU officers were spotted guarding a home in Kaputei Gardens, Kileleshwa, that is linked to suspects being investigated in the scam.

Last week, detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) raided the home and impounded fake gold and eight cars. Fifteen suspects were also arrested.

Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr was among those who wondered why an armed GSU officers were guarding the Kileleshwa home.

"I have always wondered what a red beret, armed to teeth police officer was doing outside a ram shackle gate at Kaputei gardens?" he tweeted.

- Sen Mutula KilonzoJR (@SenMutula) May 19, 2019

In a rejoinder, the National Police Service explained that the GSU officers were guarding foreign diplomats who reside in the court.

"The National Police Service wishes to inform the general public that General Service Unit (GSU) officers spotted at Kaputei Gardens where a raid on fake Gold had earlier been conducted, were actually guarding members of Diplomatic corps residing within the court and not the Suspects," read part of the tweet.

- National Police Service-Kenya (@NPSOfficial_KE) May 20, 2019

The fake gold business has turned out to be part of a complex fraud scheme that saw a Dubai royal being conned of Sh250 million that is now under investigation.