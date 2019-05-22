Uganda: I'm Determined to Lead Ugandans Without Fear - Bobi Wine

Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi popularly known as Bobi Wine says he's determined to dethrone President Museveni who has been in power since 1986 and lead Ugandans without fear.

The singer-cum politician on Tuesday said he had travelled to several parts of the country and found people disgruntled with the current regime.

"I have moved to some parts of upcountry but people are tired of the current regime," he said.

The MP was addressing residents of Nakifuma in Mukono District in central Uganda during a closing ceremony for a youth soccer tournament at Gonve playgrounds organized by Patrick Mujuuka, commonly known as Patriko, a radio personality and local movie actor. Patricko has also expressed interest in contesting for Nakifuma County MP seat in the 2021 elections.

"This is the time I have met you without police interference and after my imprisonment. To show that we have no problem and mean no harm to anyone, our rally has been okay without police," he said.

Mr Kyagulanyi reiterated the need for each resident to process national identity cards, which is one of the requirements for eligibility to participate in elections, ahead of the 2021 polls.

"They have been calling us all sorts of names in addition to branding us as violent people but I advise you to get IDs and we show them that we are not a joking matter," he said.

He appealed to youths not to be discouraged from contesting for elective positions at whatever level because they are the majority in the East African nation with more than 41 million people.

Patriko, a presenter at CBS radio said he intends to contest against the current Member of Parliament for Nakifuma County, Robert Kafeero Ssekitoleko.

This comes at a time President Museveni, 74, is touring different parts of the country meeting different groups of people including religious and cultural leaders.

Mr Museveni's handlers say he's sensitizing Ugandans on poverty eradication and wealth creation.

The president has so far been to Bunyoro sub region and northern Uganda where he opened roads and commissioned several other government projects.