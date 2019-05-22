21 May 2019

Namibia: Farmers Urged to Submit Animal Health Declaration Forms

By Paulina Ndalikokule

THE Directorate of Veterinary Services has called on relevant stakeholders in the agricultural sector to submit outstanding Animal Health Declaration statements.

The acting chief veterinary officer at the agriculture ministry Siegfried Khaiseb in a press statement today said all pending forms should be submitted by 31 July 2019.

The Animal Health Declaration is completed by all livestock farmers every sick months, he said.

The period for which declarations are to be completed is January to June and between July and December each year.

He said failure to submit the forms will result in the closure of the establishment or farms until such a time the required documentation is submitted.

Khaiseb noted that it is compulsory that farmers submit the declaration, which must reach the district state veterinary office within 30 days after the end of each reporting period.

He said only a few farmers have however submitted these forms.

