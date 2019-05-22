Kenya: Posh Banda School Probed Over Hygiene as Nema Warns of Court Action

Banda School, an elite learning institution in Nairobi, has been put on the spot by the environmental watchdog over its failure to adhere to basic hygiene.

National Environmental Management Authority (Nema) has warned the school's administration that failure to adhere to set regulation will have consequences.

Officials from the Nema Nairobi office visited the institution and directed its management to implement several recommendations.

Among the concerns are a lack of environmental impact assessment report. The last report expired on February 21, 2018.

DISCHARGE OF WASTE

The watchdog is also concerned about discharge of waste on the nearby road.

"Effluent treatment plant is in place, but not treating effluent to the set standards and discharging grey and blackish discharge into environment and storm drain on Magadi road," reads the notice to the school dated May 17.

Some institutions / residentials suspected to be discharging illegally into the Nairobi National Park includes; Rongai town, Multimedia University, Banda school, Petrol stations among others. @NemaKenya to inspect the premises to ascertain their discharge points @Environment_Ke pic.twitter.com/5kV7Laglep

- NEMA Kenya (@NemaKenya) May 17, 2019

The environmental watchdog said the school's water analysis reports do not meet the set standards in the water quality regulation 2006.

"Evidence of some waste management records in place but some missing (contracts, licences and tracking documents)," reads the report by inspectors Regina Kio and Veronica Maina.

The school has since been directed to stop any further waste processing. It is also required to install a properly working effluent treatment plant within 7 days.

POSSIBLE PROSECUTION

The management faces possible prosecution should the school fail to take action.

"You have a right to appeal to the national environment tribunal if aggrieved by the order," reads the Nema notice.

The school on Magadi Road has a student population of 500. It's management, led by George Githui, appeared before Nema on Tuesday.

Mr Githui said the institution was doing everything possible to implement directives issued by Nema.

"We have committed ourselves to do as per the recommendations," said the manager.

The school is one of the most expensive in the country and charges a pupil approximately Sh1.5 million a year.