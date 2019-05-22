South Africa: David Mabuza's Swearing in As MP Postponed

Photo: @ParliamentofRSA/Twitter

South African Deputy President David Mabuza responding to questions in the National Assembly on May 29, 2018.

ANC deputy president David Mabuza's swearing in has been postponed.

The ANC said in a statement on Wednesday morning it received and agreed to a request by Mabuza to postpone his swearing in as a member of the National Assembly, which was scheduled for later on Wednesday.

"The Deputy President made the request in light of a report by the ANC Integrity Commission in which he is alleged to have prejudiced the integrity of the ANC and brought the organisation into disrepute. The Deputy President has indicated he would like to have an opportunity to address the Integrity Commission on these allegations," the statement reads.

"In the meantime, he has decided nevertheless to follow the dictates of his conscience and postpone his swearing in as a member of the National Assembly out of respect for the ANC's institutions and processes."

More to follow.

Source: News24