22 May 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: David Mabuza's Swearing in As MP Postponed

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: @ParliamentofRSA/Twitter
South African Deputy President David Mabuza responding to questions in the National Assembly on May 29, 2018.
By News24

ANC deputy president David Mabuza's swearing in has been postponed.

The ANC said in a statement on Wednesday morning it received and agreed to a request by Mabuza to postpone his swearing in as a member of the National Assembly, which was scheduled for later on Wednesday.

"The Deputy President made the request in light of a report by the ANC Integrity Commission in which he is alleged to have prejudiced the integrity of the ANC and brought the organisation into disrepute. The Deputy President has indicated he would like to have an opportunity to address the Integrity Commission on these allegations," the statement reads.

"In the meantime, he has decided nevertheless to follow the dictates of his conscience and postpone his swearing in as a member of the National Assembly out of respect for the ANC's institutions and processes."

More to follow.

Source: News24

More on This

Malusi Gigaba, Baleka Mbete Withdraw Names From ANC's Parliament List

Former National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete and controversial former minister Malusi Gigaba will not be joining the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.