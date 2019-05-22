Malawi: MCP President Lazarus Chakwera Confident in MEC for a Credible Election

Lilongwe May 21, 2019: Malawi Congress Party (MCP) President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has said he has trust in Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) for a transparent and credible result management in the ongoing election.

Chakwera who is also a presidential contender in the 2019 tripartite election said this soon after he cast his vote at Malembo Primary School Polling station in Kasiya in Lilongwe.

The MCP leader who was accompanied by his wife and party officials told a group of both local and international journalists that he was ready to accept the results as he has always done taking from the 2014 elections adding that Malawians should have trust in MEC officials in terms of results management.

Chakwera also said no one will rig the elections noting he would be waiting for the results at his home.

Voting started at 0600hrs at Malembo polling centre with many people thronging in to exercise their right to choose their president, Member of Parliament and councilor of their choice freely, amidst peaceful environment.

Voters ranged from old people, the youth, men and women some coming on foot, bicycles and motorcycles an indication that many were eager to participate in this second tripartite elections.