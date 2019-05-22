Kenya: Four Charged With Killing Disabled Woman, Shoving Crutches in Her Genitals

Four suspects were on Monday arraigned in a Machakos law court and charged with the murder of a disabled woman.

The suspects, a woman and three men, are accused of murdering Esther Wavinya Mwanthi last week in Kalama, Machakos county.

The body of the 37-year-old woman, who lived alone, was found half-naked on her bed.

Police suspect she was raped and her crutches pushed in her private parts.

According to A police report, the victim's body was found by her relatives who live in the same compound before they alerted the area chief.