Kenya: Chiloba's Old Job at IEBC Still Up for Grabs

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has re-advertised the vacant position of Chief Executive Officer.

Through an advertisement published on Tuesday in the local dailies, the commission has invited applications from qualified candidates.

The position, previously held by Ezra Chiloba, has been vacant since April 2018.

Chiloba was suspended and later sacked on September 24, 2018 after being indicted by the commission's internal audit report which revealed taxpayers could have lost millions in flawed procurement of goods and services for the 2017 General Elections.

QUALIFIED CANDIDATES

The position was then advertised on January 18, 2019 and qualified candidates given until January 31, 2019 to apply.

In March, Labour Court Judge Hellen Wasilwa issued temporary orders barring recruitment of the CEO on March 27, following an application by Henry Mutundu who successfully challenged the process.

In the latest advert, IEBC has advised those who had applied earlier on to re-apply afresh by June 3, 2019.

REQUIREMENTS

Applicants for the post are required to be holders of a degree from a recognized university with 15 years proven relevant experience in either electoral management, public administration, law and political science, five years of which must be at comparable senior management level, preferably the public sector.

Among the office holder's responsibilities will be executing decisions of the commission, assignment of duties and supervision of employees, facilitating commission mandate and ensuring staff compliance with public ethics and values.

As the head of the Secretariat and the accounting officer of the electoral body, the CEO shall hold office for a term of five years but shall be eligible for re-appointment for one further term of five years subject to satisfactory performance.