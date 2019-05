Nairobi — Kenyan writer and LGBT activist Binyavanga Wainaina is dead.

According to reports, the Caine Prize winner died at the age of 48 after a short illness, BBC Africa has reported.

The activist had suffered a stroke.

The following year, Wainaina went public saying he was HIV positive.

He is among the celebrated authors in Africa.

In April 2014, Time magazine included Wainaina in its annual TIME 100 as one of the "Most Influential People in the World."