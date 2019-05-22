Namibia: Cricketers Remain Unbeaten in Kampala

NAMIBIA's national cricket team won its second consecutive match at the T20 Africa Championship in Kampala on Tuesday with a comfortable 42-run victory against the hosts, Uganda.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Namibia piled up 167 runs for seven wickets off their 20 overs and then restricted Uganda to 125/8 for an easy victory.

After going in to bat, Namibia lost regular wickets up front, before a swashbuckling innings by Karl Birkenstock put them in charge.

Stephen Baard (10), Niko Davin (11), Gerhard Erasmus (11) and Zane Green (3) all went cheaply to restrict Namibia to 53 for four wickets after nine overs.

Birkenstock and Christi Viljoen, however, came to the rescue with a 61-run partnership off six overs, before Viljoen was run out for 33, which came off 30 balls and included five fours.

Birkenstock continued to attack Uganda's bowlers at will and went on to reach his half century before being dismissed for 59, which came off only 26 balls, and included four sixes and six fours.

There were also good contributions from JJ Smit (16) and Jan Frylinck (19 not out) as Namibia reached an impressive total of 167 for seven wickets.

Uganda's top bowlers were Charles Waiswa with two wickets for 45 runs and

Dinesh Nakrani with 2/29.

Uganda made a solid start in their reply, with all of their top order batsmen reaching double figures, but none could go on to build a big score, while Namibia's bowlers pegged them back with regular wickets.

They were eventually restricted to 125/8 with Riazat Ali Shah scoring 19 not out, while Christi Viljoen took four wickets for 15 runs and Bernard Scholtz 2/28.