Tanzania: Simba Crowned Mainland Champions

Dar es Salaam — The Namfua Stadium turned into a sea of red and white when Simba retained their Mainland Premier League title with a 2-0 win against hosts Singida United yesterday.

It was a Meddie Kagere and John Bocco show with the duo scoring a goal each to give the Msimbazi Reds the victory they needed to snatch the title with two games to spare.

Patrick Aussems' men now boast 91 points, which can't be surpassed by other teams, including their traditional foes Young Africans, who sit second with 83 points.

The feat means Simba now have 20 Mainland Premier League titles, seven adrift of Yanga, who face Mbeya City today the Uhuru Stadium.