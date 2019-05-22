Tanzania: Sevilla Due in Dar for Simba Clash

Dar es Salaam — Sevilla FC - record winners of the Uefa Europa League - are expected in the country today at the invitation of SportPesa Tanzania.

They are the first Spanish top flight side to visit East Africa, one year after Atletico Madrid 's planned trip to Kenya aborted due to lack of ready stadia.

Sevilla, who have won the Uefa Europa League five times, will face Mainland soccer giants Simba on Thursday in a special friendly match.

The eagerly awaited clash will kick off at 7pm at the National Stadium, according to SportPesa Tanzania director of Administration and Compliance, Tarimba Abbas.

The Europa League has been won 11 times by teams from Spain, more than any other country, since its inception.

Real Madrid (winners in 1985 and 1986) and Sevilla (winners in 2006, 2007, 2014, 2015 and 2016) are the only teams to have retained their title.

"Sevilla's tour will, among other things, help tourists and investors discover the uniqueness of Tanzania as a travel and business destination," Abbas said yesterday.