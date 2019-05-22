Central African Republic: Bruce Abdoulaye At the Helm of Central African Republic

Former Congo defender Bruce Abdoulaye has been appointed head coach of Central African Republic (RCA) on a two-year deal. He will be in charge of the national team 'A', participating in the qualifiers of the Total African Nations Championship Cameroon 2020.

Abdoulaye, 37, penned the deal on Thursday (16 May 2019) to take charge of 'Les Fauves', with a set target of qualification to the six edition of the tournament designed exclusively for footballers playing in their domestic leagues. Les Fauves have been drawn to face Chad at the First Round of the qualifiers in July.

"I have seen players with a lot of talent. They deserve better, they deserve to be known like the others," said the former 'Les Diables Rouges' defender, who will be assisted by Herve Loungoundji and Jean Bingo.

It will be the first major coaching role for Abdoulaye, who has had stints with French amateur sides Louhans-Cuiseaux, FC Villefranche-Beaujolais and Bourg Sud since hanging his boots in 2017.

With his mother hailing from RCA, he opted to play for Congo at the international level, donning the colours of 'Les Diables Rouges' between 2007 and 2012, making over a dozen appearances.

He played most of his career in France featuring for the likes of Grenoble Foot, US Senart-Moissy, Clermont Foot, Metz, US Orleans amongst others. Abdoulaye also had short spells with Lausanne Sport (Switzerland) and Inter Baku (Azerbaijan).