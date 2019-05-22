Kenya/Rwanda: Gor Mahia Humble Leopards in Mashemeji Derby

Gor Mahia once again showed they are a class above their arch-rivals AFC Leopards, hitting them 3-1 in the Mashemeji Derby on Sunday evening at the Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi.

A brace from Nicholas Kipkurui and a third from Rwanda skipper Jacques Tuyisenge saw Gor take the derby bragging rights and move three points closer to the title. Gor will now be crowned Kenyan champions on Wednesday if they win against Vihiga United.

"I am happy with the win but I think it should have been easily five or six nil to us today. We created so many chances and dominated the game. We deserved all the three points today," Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay said after the match.

His opposite number Cassa Mbungo was dejected with the mistakes at the back that cost his side victory, all three goals coming off errors at the backline.

"If you compare today and the first leg, I think we played better today. We had good possession, created chances but we were punished for our own mistakes in defense. We didn't deserve to lose this way but we leave here heads high and focus on finishing the season strongly," Mbungo said.

Leopards' drought of derby victories grew to nine games, with the last time they tasted victory over their rivals being in March 2016.

Gor shot into the lead after 23 minutes when Kipkurui pounced on a spilled ball from the keeper to tap home. Leopards goalkeeper Ezekiel Owade spilled a long range shot from Samuel Onyango and Kipkurui reacted fastest to the rebound.

Kipkurui had been prodding the backline all evening and in the fourth minute he should have done better when he dispossessed Salim Abdallah of the ball in a dangerous area, but his chipped effort went over.

In the 27th minute, Abdallah once again almost gifted Gor when he was dispossessed of the ball on the left by Tuyisenge but the striker's aim at goal from a tight angle was blocked for a corner.

In the second half, Leopards started stronger and had a chance when Brian Marita's freekick split the wall but the Gor keeper parried it away for a corner.

Gor though put the game to bed in five minutes, Kipkurui racing to a through pass from Kenneth Muguna to beat the keeper on 60 minutes before Tuyisenge raced to a loose ball a yard off goal when keeper Owade pushed Kipkurui's effort against the crossbar.

Leopards gave in a last push after some tactical changes by coach Mbungo and were rewarded with six minutes left on the clock with a Vincent Oburu goal from inside the box.