South Africa: Second-Tier Galaxy Shock Chiefs to Win Cup

It has not been a year since TS Galaxy in their current form has been in existence, but they have already won a national title in South Africa.

Barely 10 months ago, former football agent and intermediary Tim Sukazi, who is also a lawyer, took the decision to buy first national division side Cape Town All Stars. The deal happened after Sukazi had failed to acquire Platinum Stars, who are currently known as Cape Umoya United under new owners.

After taking over Galaxy, Sukazi went on a player recruitment drive. This led him to a reunion with Dan Malesela, a former Orlando Pirates captain that Sukazi represented as business manager during the former's playing days.

The two formed a formidable team, with Malesela putting together a team of youngsters, while signing others like goalkeeper Ludwe Mpakupaku, Sizwe Mdlindzo, Zakhele Lepasa and Terrence Mashego.

It was that trio that led to Galaxy doing well in the Nedbank Cup (South African version of the FA Cup), and subsequently beating Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 in the final on Saturday night. With that, they booked a place in next season's Total CAF Confederation Cup, becoming the first club ever in the country's lower division to participate in a CAF competition.

"It doesn't get bigger than that. We will have to prepare for next season with the CAF competition in mind," Sukazi said.

"For a National Football Division (NFD) side to go there and exhibit football to the rest of the continent is unbelievable. It's an incredible achievement and we look forward to the CAF Confederation Cup. We will go there and exhibit the South African football brand. Remember we won this with a team of only South African players," Sukazi further said.

Their players, Lepasa was named Player of the Tournament, while Mashego was named Most Promising Player at Sunday's Premier Soccer League awards where the league's chairman, Dr Irvin Khoza expressed his wish of one day having an all-South African CAF Champions League Final.

"We have seen it in England and what is stopping it from happening here in Africa, here at home in South Africa to be more specific. It is a dream would one day like to see" said Khoza.