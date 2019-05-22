22 May 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: UCT Rejects Ex-Staff Member's Claims About Transformation

UCT rejects the views of a former staff member, Sarah Henkeman, who argued that the institution lacked the will to transform.

The University of Cape Town has noted an article written by a former staff member in the Faculty of Law.

UCT is aware of the issues raised in the article. The university has had multiple direct engagements with the individual concerned and has done its best to understand and resolve the issues.

The university rejects the views expressed and claims made in the article. DM

Issued by Elijah Moholola, Manager: Media Liaison and Social Media, UCT Communication and Marketing Department....

