Sudan: 50 companies to rehabilitate irrigation system in Gezira

Medani — The Acting Wali (governor) of Gezira State Maj. Gen. Ahmed Hannan has stressed that the success of Gezira State was the key factor for the advancement of the national economy.

During his meeting Tuesday with the Undersecretary of the Irrigation at the Ministry of Water Resources, Irrigation and Electricity Ahmed Hammad, Hanna announced the support of all production partners so that the scheme would remain as a locomotive for the national economy.

For his part, Hammad confirmed the rehabilitation of 50 companies to renovate the irrigation system, reviewing the work process in clearing channels, removing weeds, sinks and mechanical works.

He renewed his government's commitment to clean all the canals, equip the wells and continue drilling work to create an emergency unit to handle any emergency and dismantle irrigation bottlenecks.