South Africa: State Security Agency Capture - Smoke, Mirrors, Lies and Fabrications With Dollops of Shocking Truth

analysis

Last week, former State Security Agency Director-General Arthur Fraser has hit back at a damning High-Level Review Panel on the agency, apportioning the country's woes in the past decade (and before) on 'nation wreckers', or former apartheid-era operatives, who Fraser says remained in place after 1994. How convenient.

In an extraordinary assertion, former State Security Agency (SSA) Director-General Arthur Fraser has suggested that residual networks of apartheid-era operatives were so powerful they were able to direct the course of post-apartheid history and usurp the functions of the democratic state.

A few months before the publication of the High-Level Review Panel into the SSA, handed to President Cyril Ramaphosa in March 2019, Barry Gilder, former MK combatant, Deputy Director-General of the South African Secret Service, and later the National Intelligence Agency (before being sidelined to Home Affairs) published The List, a work of fiction (he maintains) about the recruitment and infiltration of the ANC by apartheid security forces.

The List was published in September 2018 and must have been written long before June 2018, when Gilder was appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa as a member of the High-Level Review Panel, chaired by Sydney Mufamadi. In fact, Gilder said he began writing...