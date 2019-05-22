22 May 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Mabuza - Stepping Aside Might Not Be As Noble As It Seems - 'The Cat' Knows What He Is Doing

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Sam Mkokeli

David Mabuza is a mathematician. A magician even. It is no surprise that he declined nomination to be an MP. The move created the impression that he will not come back as the Deputy President or be part of the national executive to be unveiled early next week, although President Cyril Ramaphosa can still appoint up to two people on to the Cabinet, who are not MPs.

David Mabuza knows exactly what he is doing.

Being Deputy President brings many risks that may hamper Mabuza's presidential ambitions. The role of Deputy President makes him the "leader of government business", a tricky position when public policy, government administration, economic trends, and generally, all the serious stuff is not your cup of tea.

He has to answer off the cuff jibes in Parliament, for example, about the fourth industrial revolution - which he fluffed when it came his way a couple of months ago. Such scrutiny exposes him as just a country bumpkin with serious ambitions.

Also, his legacy in Mpumalanga, the original capital of political murders and toxic tenderpreneurship, is brewing nicely for anyone who wants to go through it with a fine tooth-comb. It's better to step aside before that...

South Africa

Ramaphosa Lives to Fight Another Day - Election Analysis

South Africa's May 8 general election was never in serious doubt – the ruling ANC retained a 7 percent… Read more »

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.