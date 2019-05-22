Liberia: 'Montserrado Is Ours'

-Weah Tells Oppositions

President George Manneh Weah has told oppositions in the impending Senatorial and representatives by-elections race in Montserrado County that the County belongs to the ruling Coalition of Democratic Change (CDC).

Speaking at program marking the official unveiling ceremony of the two candidates expected to represent the party in the upcoming by-elections in Montserrado County and district #15 of the same county, President Weah warned the oppositions to back off the race, thus, Montserrado County is his birth place.

"As I advise them before, I will advise them now, you cannot invade someone's home if the person does not give it to you. So, to my brothers and my friends on the other side please do not put foot. We did it before and they saw the might of the mighty CDC and now that they are coming again, they will see the mighty coalition," the CDC standard bearer warned oppositions.

The Liberian leader further 'I was born in this capital. This Montserrado is ours, the birth of the Congress for Democratic Change and the Coalition for Democratic Change."

President Weah vowed to campaign within the length and breadth of Montserrado County and district #15 to ensure that his party becomes victorious in these elections, adding that they are going to these elections like he went to the 2014 Senatorial elections that took him to the Liberian Senate.

"I will use the same strategies I used to conquer Montserrado County in 2014 and you will not win Montserrado except there is no God and if the God of Israel is live Montserrado is going to be turned over to us," President Weah vowed.

The two, Abu Kamara and Paulita Wie will represent the party in the pending Montserrado County by-elections and district #15 scheduled for July 2, 2019.

Abu Kamara is opting to replace diseased Representative Adolph Lawrence of District 15 who died in a tragic motor accident on the Roberts field Highway and had served just a year in the second term of his six years at the House of Representatives.

Kamara won on a white ballot after his contender, Sensee Morris withdrew from the race at the last minute of the primaries.

Kamara will now go against the candidate of the four collaborating political parties, the former ruling Unity Party, Liberty Party, the Alternative National Congress and the All Liberian Party, candidate Miss. Telia Urey

For her part, Paulita Wie lost the party's 2017 primaries to Rep. Munah Pelham Youngblood of Montserrado County District 9 Paulita will represent the ruling party in the senatorial race after defeating four other candidates in the primaries.

Others who contested the primaries against her are Phil Dixon, Deputy Minister at the Ministry of Labor, Josephine Davies, Inspector General at the Ministry of Commerce, Sabah Jomah, and Nancy Yollah, a market woman from the Liberian Marketing Association who came neck-to-neck to Wie during the counting of results.

Wie obtained the total votes of 267, with Yollah the market woman coming next with the total amount of 219 votes, while Josephine Davies the Commerce Inspector obtained 7, Sabah Jomah obtained 92 votes of the total votes.

Out of the expected 780 delegates, 685 delegates voted in the process and there were 100 invalid votes.

Wie will now face Abraham Darius Dillon who has the backing of the four opposition political parties for the Montserrado County senatorial seat.

The seat became vacant as a result of the sudden death of the late Senator Geraldine Doe Sheriff who died in Accra, Ghana of this year.