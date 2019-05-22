Rwanda: CMA Takes Investment Campaign to Civil Servants

Capital Market Authority (CMA), has commenced attempts and campaigns to reach out to local civil servants to consider saving and investing through the capital market.

The campaign began with the Ministry of Justice Staff, who were tipped on how to save and invest through Rwanda's capital market.

The acting Executive Director of the Capital Market Authority (CMA), Eric Bundugu, noted that the authority is aiming at bridging the financial literacy gap by targeting civil servants, private sector and all people from all walks of life to educate them to consider saving.

"CMA Rwanda has committed to carry out a number of public education initiatives meant to bridge the financial literacy gap by targeting civil servants, private sector and all people from all walks of life a by facilitating an interactive and educate them to start saving and investing through the capital market. That is why we are encouraging you to secure a bright future by availing yourselves of the available investment opportunities in Rwanda's capital market," Bundugu said.

"The capital market is an avenue for raising long term finance through financial products issues by the Government, private and public companies. As investors in the local capital market, we need to grow domestic investments by saving and investing through the capital market products," he added.

The State Minister for Constitutional and Legal Affairs, Evode Uwizeyimana, encouraged MINIJUST's staff members to embrace the saving culture by investing in capital market products for them and their families.

"The capital market industry and other institutions have various products which provide Rwandans with a huge opportunity to save as well as invest in the long term. I believe that the most effective way for you to secure your bright future is to venture into smart saving and investment opportunities," he added.