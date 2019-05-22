South Africa: David Mabuza Bows to Integrity Commission and Steps Back From Swearing in As MP

analysis

Deputy President David 'DD' Mabuza has decided to 'postpone' his swearing in as MP, the ANC Presidency announced on Wednesday some two hours before the ceremony was meant to get underway in the National Assembly. It's a decision that effectively keeps the Deputy President out of the Union Buildings and opens the door to an unprecedented break in the ANC tradition that party president and deputy also become the country's top team.

Officially, Deputy President David "DD" Mabuza has requested the "postponement" of his swearing in as MP to have the opportunity to respond to the report of the ANC Integrity Commission on allegations he "prejudiced" the ANC and brought the governing party into disrepute.

"He has decided nevertheless to follow the dictates of this conscience and postpone his swearing in as a member of the National Assembly out of respect for the ANC's institutions and processes," said Cyril Ramaphosa in a statement his capacity as ANC president. "The ANC commends Deputy President Mabuza for the stance he has taken and I personally applaud his resolve to put the interests of the ANC first."

Mabuza's action - less than 48 hours after he dismissed speculation he would not return to...