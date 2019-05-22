Eritreans in Diaspora Celebrate Independence Day Anniversary

Asmara — Eritrean nationals in the UK, Italy, Canada and Australia have celebrated the 28th Independence Day anniversary with patriotic zeal under the theme "Resilience for Higher Progress".

The ceremony that was conducted on 20 May in London in which over 2 thousand nationals took part, Mr. Estifanos Habtemariam, Eritrean Ambassador to the UK and Northern Ireland, said that this year's Independence Day celebration is being conducted at the time in which Eritrea emerged victorious against all external conspiracies aimed at derailing the national development progress. Ambassador Estifanos went on to say that the new era of peace and cooperation is the result of the strong resilience and commitment of the Eritrean people and called as in the past to strengthen participation.

The head of the Eritrean community in the UK, Mr. Ahmed Mohammed on his part said that the Independence Day celebration beyond consolidating the unity of the Eritrean people has significant contribution in transferring the noble societal values to generations.

In the same vein, Eritrean national in Milano and its environs enthusiastically celebrated Independence Day anniversary featuring artistic and cultural performances.

Mr. Fesehatsion Petros, Eritrean Ambassador to Italy, indicated that the new era of peace and cooperation unfolding in the region demands double fold effort in realizing the vision and aspiration of the Eritrean people and called for strengthening organizational capacity and unity. The ceremony was attended by a number of nationals and friends of Eritrea.

Likewise, Eritrean nationals in the Canadian cities of Toronto and Itchenor and in Melbourne, Australia colorfully celebrated the 28th Independence Day anniversary on 19 May.