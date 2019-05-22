Eritrea: Delegation Met and Held Talks With Sudanese DFC

Asmara- — The Eritrean senior delegation composed of Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Presidential Adviser Mr. Yemane Gebreab that was on two-day working visit to Sudan met and held talks on 20 May with the representatives of the Sudanese Declaration of Freedom and Change. The DFC welcomed the visit of the Eritrean delegation stressing special relations between the two countries and briefed about their vision for Sudan and current status of the negotiations with the Transitional Military Council.

The Eritrean delegation on its part conveyed Eritrea's wishes for an outcome that serves the interests of peace, stability and development in Sudan.

The delegation on 19 May met with the Deputy President of the Transitional Military Council, Gen. Mohammed Hamdan. Gen. Hamdan said that the current visit of the Eritrean delegation signifies the end of a chapter and the beginning of a promising occasion in the bilateral ties between Eritrea and the Sudan.