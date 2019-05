Asmara — Funeral service of Abune Atnarewos, member of the Holy Synod of the Orthodox Tewahedo Church, was conducted today, 21 May at the Kidisti Mariam Debre Tsion in Asmara. Abune Atnatewos who served as bishop for dioceses of Europe, Gash Barka, and Northern and Southern Red Sea region since 2005 passed away on 17 May after long illness.

The funeral service was attended by Government officials, religious leaders, as well as a number of the faithful.