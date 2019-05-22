Ghana: Govt Promises to Develop Rural Communities

press release

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Mr. Kwaku Asomah Cheremeh, says the government is committed to ensuring that all citizens benefit from developmental projects irrespective of where they are.

Addressing the Denkyira Traditional Council in the Central Region on Monday, Mr. Cheremeh assured the council that the government was working to address challenges facing rural communities especially, the road networks, which he said when put in good condition, could speed up economic development.

The Minister commended the traditional council for the support it gave to the Minerals Commission, Richie Plantation Limited, the Minerals Development Fund and the Ministry when the institutions started raising seedlings for distribution to the youth.

Mr. Cheremeh donated 200 bags of cement to the traditional council for the renovation of its palace.

The Ag. President of Denkyira Traditional Council, Nana Agyei Nkyinyeh II, urged the government to extend its flagship programmes, planting for food and jobs and the rearing for food and jobs, to the Denkyira tradition area so that the youth could benefit from them.

He also appealed for projects that would help streamline activities of the small scale and large scale mining.