Khartoum — Chairman of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lt. Gen. Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan sent a message of thanks and appreciations to the Egyptian President, Abdul Fattah al- Sisi, in response to the congratulatory cable he sent on the occassion of the holy month of Ramadan.

The chairman of the TMC has expressed in his messge his best wishes to the Egyptian President, the government and the people of Egypt for more progress and stability.