21 May 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: TMC and Freedom Declaration - Our Responsibility to Reach a Satisfactory Agreement

Khartoum — Negotiations between the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change, FFC has continued yesterday (Monday) at 9:00 p.m.

The main point of contention remains between the Forces of Feedom and Change and the Military Council was over the rate of representation and chairmanship of the Sovereign Council between civilians and the military.

The two sides said in a joint press release: "sensing our historical responsibility, we will work to reach an urgent and satisfactory agreement that meet the aspirations of the Sudanese people and achieve the goals of the glorious December revolution."

Meanwhile, the technical committees between the two parties will continue their work.

