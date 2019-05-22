South Africa: Parliament On Establishment of National Assembly of Sixth Parliament

press release

How the National Assembly of the sixth Parliament will be established

General

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng calls the first sitting of the National Assembly (NA), sixth democratic Parliament.

The first sitting of the NA is a formal sitting at which this House of Parliament formally constitutes itself.

Chief Justice Mogoeng swears in the members of the NA, who are drawn from candidate lists of political parties that received enough votes in the May general election to qualify for seats in the NA.

The Chief Justice also presides over the election of the Speaker of the NA and the election of the President of the Republic of South Africa.

Also attending the first sitting of the sixth democratic Parliament's first NA sitting will be diplomats and guests of the Presidency, guests of leaders of political parties represented in Parliament (numbers are allocated proportionally) and guests of candidates to be sworn in as MPs, among others.

Order of proceedings on 22 May

Guests attending the sitting and political party candidates to be sworn in as members of the NA start to arrive at around 8.30. They must be seated in the Chamber by 10.15.

At 10.30, Chief Justice Mogoeng opens proceedings of the House.

The NA members are sworn in by Chief Justice Mogoeng in groups of 10. Members must swear or affirm faithfulness to the Republic and obedience to the Constitution.

Chief Justice Mogoeng then calls for the nomination of candidates for the position of Speaker of the NA. If more than one nomination is received for the position of Speaker of the NA, an election by secret ballot is held. Counting of the ballots is done in the presence of the Chief Justice. The results are then announced in the House.

Once the Speaker is duly elected, nominations are invited for the position of Deputy Speaker of the NA. The newly-elected Speaker presides over this election. If more than one nomination is received for the position of Deputy Speaker, an election by secret ballot is held. Counting of the ballots is done in the presence of the Chief Justice. The results are then announced in the House.

The House adjourns at around 13.00 and reconvenes at 14.00.

At 14.00, when the House reconvenes, the Chief Justice calls for the nomination of candidates for the position of President of the Republic of South Africa. If more than one nomination is made, an election by secret ballot is held. Counting of the ballots is done in the presence of the Chief Justice. The results are then announced in the House.

The President, once elected, ceases to be a member of the NA by operation of law.

Issued by: Parliament of South Africa