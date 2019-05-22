South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Registers As Incoming Member of Sixth Democratic Parliament

press release

Ahead of 22 May 2019 first sitting of Parliament's National Assembly (NA), President Cyril Ramaphosa joined other incoming members to register as a Member of Parliament.

The President also interacted with designated Members of Parliament, Parliamentary staff and members of the media as he made his way through the registration process.

Parliament has set up a dedicated call centre and registration system in the Old Assembly Building for Members of the NA and Permanent Delegates of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP). Besides capturing members' details, the registration process also entails providing members with tools of trade, parliamentary access permits and information about a range of issues related to their work as public representatives, in terms of the Constitution. The call centre provides new Members with a wide range of information about the first sittings of Parliament and the support they need as public representatives.

There were also two sessions involving a simulation and briefing on tomorrow's first sitting of the NA and a briefing on the presidential inauguration arrangements. Once elected by the National Assembly, the President will cease being a Member of Parliament and be inaugurated at the inauguration ceremony organised in Tshwane on Saturday.

A simulation and briefing on the first sitting of the NCOP will also happen at 15.00 on Wednesday for the Council's permanent delegates ahead of their swearing in on 23 May.

It's all systems go for the first sittings of the two Houses of Parliament this week - the start of the full establishment of the sixth democratic Parliament.

Issued by: Parliament of South Africa