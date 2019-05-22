Rwanda: Volleyball - Nyirimana Turns Down Assistant Coach Job Offer

Fidele Nyirimana has stepped down as assistant coach of the men's senior national volleyball team, just five days after his appointment.

The former Gisagara, Rayon sports and NUR tactician, resigned from the position in a letter addressed to Rwanda Volleyball Federation (FRVB) on Tuesday, citing that his contribution to the national team had been undermined previously and he was avoiding a repeat of the past events.

The national team started training Monday evening at Amahoro Stadium ahead of the regional Zone V championship, which will also serve as qualifiers for the All-Africa Games.

The qualifiers tournament is scheduled for June 2-9 in Nairobi, Kenya.

Nyirimana alleges that the provisional squad that he and interim head coach Elie Mutabazi put together over the weekend, is different from the one FRVB announced on Monday and he was not informed of the changes.

He was on the technical team of the national team that played the 2017 Zone V championship in Kigali as the hosts finished second - behind Kenya - to qualify for the 2017 Men's African Volleyball Championship in Egypt where they finished in sixth place.

The local volleyball federation is to name a new assistant coach of the team on Wednesday, Times Sport understands.