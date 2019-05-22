Sudan: Sit-Ins in Sudan Capital, States, 'Swelled Daily By New Marches'

North Kordofan / Central Darfur / Sennar / El Gezira / Port Sudan / Atbara / El Gedaref — Sit-ins in front of the general command of the Sudanese army in Khartoum, and at military commands in several cities, have continued to demand that the Transitional Military Council (TMC), who seized power from the Al Bashir regime on 11 April, hand over power to a transitional civilian government.

El Obeid and El Fula in North Kordofan, Zalingei in Central Darfur, Singa in Sennar, Wad Madani in El Gezira, Port Sudan in the Red Sea state, Atbara in River Nile state, and El Gedaref witnessed sit-ins of thousands of protesters in front of the army units, and daily marches in districts and neighbourhoods.

Activist Jaafar Khidir told Radio Dabanga from El Gedaref yesterday that the sit-in of the protesters in front of the 2nd Infantry Division in El Gedaref is continuing, swelled by marches from districts and areas outside the town on daily basis.

Atbara

On Thursday, the sit-in in front of the military headquarters in Atbara in River Nile state received marches from inside and outside the city calling on the acting governor to speed up the implementation of their demands.

Badreldin Hussein told Radio Dabanga from Atbara, where the Sudan uprising originally began in December 2018, that a crowd from Abu Hamad launched a march yesterday to the headquarters of the sit-in in front of Atbara Artillery Atbara, while the Union of the Blind in Atbara launched a march similar to the sit-in place.

West Kordofan

On Monday, the Ministry of Infrastructure in West Kordofan launched a march with the participation of hundreds of engineers to the headquarters of the sit-in in front of the secretariat of the government in El Fula. Staff of the Department of Survey and the Ministry of Social Planning in Khartoum state launched a protest in front of the Survey Building at the University of Africa in Khartoum on Monday morning.

The Ministry's spokesman El Fateh Saleh said during the march: "The former regime was corrupt and discriminated against the honourable people in the Ministry. Some of the figures of the former regime in the state, and those involved in corruption cases, are now being prosecuted."

He hinted to a general strike and a sit-in in case the workers' demands are not met.

During the speech, the engineers and employees of the Ministry of Infrastructures raised several demands, namely the restoration of the civilian government, the removal of all the figures of the former regime in the Ministry, and their accountability in addition to structuring the different departments in the Ministry.

Engineer Khalid Joda, the spokesman for the Water Department, told the crowd that the appointment in the various positions in the Ministry should be in accordance with the approved standards and competencies.

