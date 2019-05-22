Sudan: Troika, AU Urge Sudan Negotiators to 'Reach Early Agreement On Civilian Govt'

London / Washington / Oslo / Khartoum — The international 'Sudan Troika' of the UK, USA, and Norway, as well as the African Union (AU), have issued statements urging the negotiating teams of Sudan's ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the opposition Alliance for Freedom and Change (AFC) to prioritise reaching a speedy agreement on a transfer to civilian government.

A joint statement by the Troika released today says that the countries have been following developments in the talks between the TMC and the AFC on transfer of power to civilian-led institutions very closely.

"Despite last week's tragic violence, we were encouraged by the reported progress made in the talks. Sudan urgently needs an agreement between the parties that can end this period of uncertainty and instability and build a national consensus on the way forward."

Will of the Sudanese people

The Troika points out: "Any outcome that does not result in the formation of a government that is civilian-led, placing primary authority for governing with civilians, will not respond to the clearly expressed will of the Sudanese people for a transition to civilian rule".

The Troika warns that this will "complicate international engagement, and make it harder for our countries to work with the new authorities and support Sudan's economic development".

The Troika recognises that the military has a role to play in guarding the safety of Sudan. "We continue to support the efforts of the AU and UN and urge the parties to swiftly conclude the talks and reach an agreement."

African Union

The African Union (AU) and its international partners affirmed their support for every agreement that takes place between the political forces in Sudan and in particular between the TMC and the AFC.

African Union envoy, Prof Mohamed El Hussein said during his meeting with the head of the political committee and spokesman of Sudan's Transitional Military Council (TMC) at the Republican Palace in Khartoum on Monday that he had seen during the meeting the atmosphere of negotiation, which is steadily improving between the TMC and AFC and the concrete steps that have been achieved through the series of negotiations that took place between the two sides.

The envoy confirmed the AU's satisfaction with the steps taken to reach an agreement, pointing out that the Union is encouraging the continuation and acceleration of the dialogue.

Our editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about ongoing protests to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.