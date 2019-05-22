Sudan: Police to Review Cases of Naturalisation By Al Bashir Decree

Khartoum — The Director General of Sudan's Police Forces has issued a decision establishing a specialised technical committee to examine and review all cases where people were granted Sudanese citizenship by naturalisation by presidential decree under the deposed Al Bashir regime.

Article 9 of the Sudanese Nationality Act 1994 (amended 2011) allows the President of the Republic to grant Sudanese nationality by naturalisation to any alien.

A circular issued by the Police said that the technical committee is competent to review all cases where Sudanese nationality has been granted by naturalisation which were issued during the past period, and to evaluate their compliance with the conditions and legal regulations.

A previous special committee to review and study applications for Sudanese nationality by naturalisation, convened by Decree No. (2016/850), has been suspended by a decision of the Director General of the police forces, the official Sudan News Agency (SUNA) reports.

The establishment of the review and examination committee is in accordance with the decision to examine the documents granted in order to preserve Sudanese identity, and safeguard the integrity of identity documents.

The Director General of the Police Forces has given the committee two weeks to submit its recommendations after examining all the cases prior to submitting these recommendations to the sovereign authorities for taking a decision.

Our editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about ongoing protests to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.