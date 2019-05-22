Sudan Junta, Opposition Negotiate On Composition of Sovereign Council

Khartoum — On Monday evening, negotiations between the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the Alliance for Freedom and Change (AFC) continued to reach an agreement on the Sovereign Council with focus on the presidency of the Council and the proportion of participants from each party.

Last week, the two sides reached an agreement that the transitional period would be three years and that the transitional government would be formed by the AFC and that the latter would have a two-thirds majority in the transitional parliament.

At a joint news conference on Monday morning, the spokesman for the military junta, Shamseldin El Kabbashi, said the debate was focused on structuring the sovereign authority and that the meetings would continue to resolve the issue on Monday evening.

He pointed out that the meeting agreed to form a committee from the AFC to follow up the results of the investigation carried out by the Transitional Military Council on the recent attacks on the demonstrators in the streets near the sit-in scene, which claimed the lives of six civilians and military personnel.

Alliance for Freedom and Change

The spokesman for the AFC, Abbas Madani affirmed what El Kabbashi announced and hoped that an agreement would be reached on Monday evening.

