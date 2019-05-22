Sudan: Judges Voice Support for Striking Sudan Prosecutors

Khartoum — Members of the Sudan Judges Club has announced their solidarity with the public prosecutors in their strike, which took effect last week.

They considered that the strike is aimed at reforming justice.

In a press statement, the judges considered that the 'deep state', which left behind a negative climate that hinders justice in the prosecution, has done the same in all the institutions entrusted with the administration of justice such as the judiciary, the prosecution, the police and the Ministry of Justice.

The statement stressed that the achievement of justice and the certainty of its functioning, is subject to the reform of the case of these institutions before the start of any investigation or action intended for a fair trial.

It is noteworthy that the number of public prosecutors carried out a strike demanding reforms in the Public Prosecution a few days ago.

Prosecution shake-up

El Waleed Mahmoud, who has temporarily been made attorney-general in Sudan, issued a number of decisions on April 21 in his address to the Chief of Justice.

The decisions include:

The seizure of all the private real states belonging to the former officials and their families, the suspension of search warrants for any purpose, and the halt of any transfer of ownership until investigations are completed.

Cancel establishment of a State Security Prosecution and transfer all members of the prosecution to the Public Prosecution headquarters.

Establish an anti-corruption prosecution team headed by Chief Prosecutor-General Yasir Bukhari, and to bring over all criminal cases of the State Security Prosecution to the Anti-Corruption Prosecution.

Form a high committee to oversee the investigation of corruption, public funds, and criminal cases related to recent events, headed by the head of the Public Prosecution, Nasir Abdelaal.

