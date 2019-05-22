African Youth Join Hands for Self-Employment

YOUNG entrepreneurs across Africa have reached a consensus on key issues affecting youth employment and entrepreneurship on the continent.

One of the key issues, forged by youth from 17 commonwealth African countries, was to forge a new strategic direction for the network to enable them become self-employed.

Speaking during the threeday strategy workshop of Commonwealth Alliance of Young entrepreneurs in Africa (CAYE -Africa) Programme Manager Social Policy Development Section of Commonwealth Secretariat, Mr Sushil Ram said that entrepreneurship is the solution of youth development and self-employment.

"The young people need support to achieve their future. "We believe by engaging young people in Africa to think on self-employment by encouraging them being entrepreneurs could change their lives," he said.

Investing in youth entrepreneurship and supporting the networks both at the national and continent level are critical steps to accelerating job creation Also investing in youth will address the barriers of access to the labour market and mitigating youth unemployment in Africa.

He said during the network strategic workshop, participants agreed the current 'network of network' model requires a more target and engaged approach moving forward in order to better support, connect and engage young entrepreneurs at local, national, regional and international levels.

Mr Ram pointed out that among the challenges and structural constraints that young entrepreneurship face is complex policies, laws and procedure, complex registration environment for both business s and social enterprises.

According to him, the interventions identified by the young entrepreneurs to push under CAYE Africa to addressing youth entrepreneurship and employment within the continent includes reforming the regulatory framework and building digital capacities and capabilities.

Others are advancing financial inclusion, addressing knowledge gaps and integrating and strengthening of youth entrepreneurship network across Africa.

The alliance will give youth entrepreneurs a voice with policymakers to enhance the youth entrepreneurship environment, peer networks for support and the sharing of valuable experiences and good practice