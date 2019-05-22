Kenya: Doctors in Kisii on Strike Over CBA Execution

Doctors in Kisii boycotted work Tuesday citing failure by the county government to implement a 2017 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

In a quick rejoinder, however, Governor James Ongwae claimed that all demands by the doctors had been met.

Mr Ongwae added that the doctors were being unfair to the county given that he had put every effort to improve their welfare.

Led by Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Nyanza branch chairman Kevin Osuri, the medics accused the county of failing to promote them, thwarting their efforts to go for study leaves and not implementing the NHIF scheme.

Dr Osuri said that they would only terminate their "first strike against Kisii County" if the three issues are solved amicably.

According to the medics, not even interns will be working as they operate under the "supervision of doctors."

The doctors who converged at Kisii Sports Club were overheard on phone instructing a person believed to be an 'intern representative' to instruct interns to boycott work immediately.